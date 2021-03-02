Bonded Brothers Begging For A Loving Home In Utica/Rome

This week Cindy's Underdogs are Grizzly and Koda! These handsome boys are 1 1/2-year-old German Shepherd/Boxer mixes. They were turned into Stevens-Swan Humane Society when the owners could no longer care for them.

Grizzly and Koda are bonded brothers that need to be adopted together. They would do best in a home with no other pets and no kids under 12. The less they have to adjust to, the better. Stevens-Swan Humane Society told us, "they did have a hard time adjusting to the new environment and new people here at first, but they’re doing much better now. Once they bond with the adopters, they will be awesome companions."

Stevens-Swan Humane Society

Grizzly and Koda are neutered, current on vaccines, and microchipped. Their adoption fee is reduced to $120 for both. Stevens-Swan Humane Society will set up an appointment to meet them once your online application is approved.

Apply here to adopt: https://stevens-swan.org/dog-adoption-application/

Hillary Snogles-Dunn for Stevens-Swan Humane Society

Rocky and Lila are still looking for a home. They're known as escape artists at the Stevens-Swan Humane Society. This bonded pair must go to an experienced husky owner with a fenced backyard.

Rocky is a 77 lb 6-year-old male (Black / White), and Lila is a 2-year-old 58 lb female (Red/White). They are highly prey-driven and cannot live with other animals. Due to their previous history, they should not be in a home with children,

Both are currently being treated for Lyme disease but are otherwise healthy.

Rocky and Lila are neutered/spayed, current on vaccines, and microchipped. Their adoption fee is discounted to $120 for both.

Stevens-Swan Humane Society will set up an appointment to meet them once your online application is approved.

Apply here to adopt: https://stevens-swan.org/dog-adoption-application/

Stevens-Swan Humane Society is a non-profit no-kill animal shelter with a mission to provide food, shelter, medical care, and love to animals in need with the help of surrounding communities and caring donors. Services provided include rabies clinics and low-income spay/neuter clinics. They also offer after-death services, including cremations and burials at My Pet Cemetery.

Stevens-Swan Humane Society

(315)738-4357

5664 Horatio Street Utica. NY

www.stevens-swan.org

The shelter is currently closed for viewing.

