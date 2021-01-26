Shy Black Lab Needs Patient Home in Utica/Rome

Meet Myles, a sweet but shy, 3-year-old black lab. He's looking for a home with older kids to play with.

Myles came to House of Paws Rescue in Utica from a high kill shelter out of Florida and is Cindy's Underdog of the week.

Meet Myles. A 3-year-old black lab mix. He is super sweet but needs to find a home with patience. He's very insecure and shy and would need some time to adjust to his new home. Myles says:

Ruff -ruff...When I get nervous all I want is to lean up against someone and have my butt scratch. I need to be the only animal with kids over 10. Bow-wow [Myles]

Once Myles gets to know you and gains his trust, he's very playful and gentle. Jennifer Elizabeth, owner, and operator of House of Paws Rescue, tells us:

He’s all about throwing and stomping his feet around. He will also slowly try to steal a towel or blanket from your hands.

Depending on the sex, a Labrador Retriever stands 21.5 to 24.5 inches at the shoulder and weighs between 55 to 80 pounds. They have a wide head and eyes that glimmer with kindness and a personality to match. They do need daily exercise to stay physically and mentally fit.

Meet all the dogs looking for a forever home at an open house held every Thursday - Saturday from 12 to 4 PM. House of Paws Rescue is located at 910 Kellogg Road in Utica.

House of Paws Rescue is a nonprofit organization located at 910 Kellogg Avenue in Utica. Are you inspired to help? Send them a DM via FB, call 315-982-9016, email houseofpawrescue@gmail.com, find them on Amazon with a wishlist (for food and supplies), or make a financial donation for vet bills at 910 Kellogg Avenue in Utica.

House of Paws Rescue in Utica

