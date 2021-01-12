Dog Who Saved Family From Utica House Fire Now Needs A Home

This is Anastasia; she is a hero and a lifesaver, literally, as she saved her family from a house fire.

This brilliant, beautiful girl ended up at the Stevens-Swan Humane Society after she saved her family from disaster. They lost their home, and now they can't have a dog where they're currently living. It's very sad for everyone.

This was the second time Anastasia has survived a house fire. She is a 'young' 10 years old and an extremely lovable loyal family pet. To the best of their knowledge, she is a Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix.

She has had extensive surgery for mammary tumors. Her first surgery was in November 2020, and she is healing really well. The great news is that all tumors removed so far were benign. She will need to have another small tumor removed and be spayed, but first, Anastasia needs a loving home. Then she can come back for the surgery.

Stevens-Swan Humane Society says:

We have tried to introduce Anastasia to other dogs and cats but she would like to be the only pet. This special girl has so much love to give, please help us find her a forever home.

Anastasia will be spayed, but she's current on vaccines and microchipped. Her adoption fee has been sponsored. You can set up an appointment to meet her once your online application is approved.

Apply here to adopt: https://stevens-swan.org/dog-adoption-application/

Stevens-Swan Humane Society is a non-profit no-kill animal shelter with a mission to provide food, shelter, medical care, and love to animals in need with the help of surrounding communities and caring donors. Services provided include rabies clinics and low-income spay/neuter clinics. They also offer after-death services, including cremations and burials at My Pet Cemetery.

