If you have been considering or were on-the-fence about getting a new pet, now is the time to do it. And these dogs will thank you for it!

Both the Herkimer County Humane Society and Steven Swan Humane Society are currently overflowing with dogs in their shelters. Representatives say there are several reasons for this, but the most common has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit - Herkimer Humane Society via Facebook Credit - Herkimer Humane Society via Facebook loading...

Sadie Heath, from Herkimer County Humane Society (HCHS), says many people who adopted or began fostering a dog during the pandemic have been surrendering them to the shelter. What seemed like a great idea when having to spend more time indoors, became a problem once families had to go back to work.

WE NEED YOUR HELP. WE ARE FULL! Unfortunately we cannot take in any more dogs or cats at this time as we literally have no space.

Sadie even took to Facebook to give interested adopters a tour of the many cute and cuddly animals at HCHS.

Not only is the overflow of animals creating a problem hosting them, but they are also running low on supplies. The Herkimer County Humane Society has created an Amazon Wishlist so the community can donate and show their support. Sadie says they desperately need products like litter, bleach, canned dog food and Dawn dish soap.

You can learn more about HCHS by visiting them at their building at 514 State Route 5S in Mohawk. You can also visit their website or call them at (315) 866-3255 for more information.

Credit - Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society via Facebook Credit - Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society via Facebook loading...

The shelter at Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society is having the same problems, with people calling each day to surrender their dog or cat. You can pay them a visit today and rescue an animal for yourself. Get more information on their website.

Dog Rescued At New York State Park After 5 Days Of No Food Or Water

'Bring Fido!' 15 New York Craft Breweries That Welcome Dogs New York State's craft brewery industry is growing in leaps and bounds. They are fun places with great beer, food and entertainment. It is always nice when you can bring your best friend along for the experience. Here is a list 15 of top craft breweries in Upstate New York that welcome dogs.

8 CNY Orchards to Pick Your Own Apples For Fall Fun From apple picking and pumpkins to cider and donuts, there are several places in Central New York where you and the family can enjoy a day of fall fun.