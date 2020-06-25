Shortcakes include strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream on a shortcake biscuit. A delicious summertime treat!.

The red, white, and blue shortcake drive-thru is Thursday, July 2nd, at the Woodsmen's property at the Boonville Fairgrounds. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the American Cancer Society.

The Relay For Life of the North Country volunteers are rolling up their sleeves and serving red, white & blue shortcakes to go from 6 PM until sold out to raise funds for the fight against cancer.

Robert Elinskas, Staff Partner for the Relay For Life of the North Country, says:

“With the Relay For Life event rescheduled and scaled back, we’ve been trying to find creative ways to raise funds to support the mission of the American Cancer Society... Any dollars we can raise will help sustain important cancer research grants, as well as patient service programs for those battling this disease.”

Like the recent 'Fair Food' event, anyone wishing to get one of the shortcakes can just drive to the Woodsmen's property on the Boonville Oneida County Fairgrounds starting at 6 PM. A volunteer, wearing a mask, will take their order from them at their vehicle, collect their donation, and bring their shortcakes back to their car. Then, you can bring them home or enjoy them wherever you'd like.

Shortcakes include strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream on a shortcake biscuit for a $5.00 donation per serving. Napkins and utensils are included.

This year's Relay For Life of the North Country is planned by Saturday, September 12th at the Boonville Fairgrounds, with more details to come on hours and set-up. The event will be scaled down and will follow all local and state health guidelines. For more updates on the event as plans unfold, follow the event on Facebook or go to the event website and get registered at relayforlife.org/northcountryny.