Hope at the Slopes at Woods Valley

Hope at the Slopes is a fundraising event to benefit the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life. Join us Friday, January 31, from 4-9 pm at Woods Valley in Rome. Although there's no cover-charge, a small donation allows you to participate in the ski-ride-a-thon (doing laps on skis or a snowboard) wine tasting, and corn hole — live music with ”Maybe Sunday” that starts at 7 pm.

There is a wine basket raffle as well as the 50/50. We will have prizes and giveaways for donating/participating in the corn hole and ski/ride-a-thon activities. The Hope on the Slopes event runs from 4 to 9.