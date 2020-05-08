Carrying Out Hope With Tony’s Pizza In CNY

Tony's Pizza is donating 15% of sales to the American Cancer Society.

Tony's Pizza locations on Commercial Drive in New Hartford, Main St in Westmoreland, and Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro is donating 15% of sales all day on Wednesday, May 13th to the American Cancer Society as part of the 'Carrying Out Hope' program.

This fundraising promotion includes both delivery and take-out all day at all 3 locations with no special coupons. Tony's features salads, Pizza, specialty pizza, wings, calzones, subs, hot subs, fish fry, desserts and more.

"Last year's event raised over $500 for the fight against cancer," explained Robert Elinskas, Senior Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society,

“We’re thankful for the support Tony’s locations are providing to the fight against cancer during the current pandemic. We hope everyone will consider supporting this effort and the fight against cancer on May 13th.”

Those who are under a stay-at-home quarantine due to the COVID-19 crisis can participate in GrowNation to support the American Cancer Society. Put down that razor, grow a manly mustache, a bushy beard, and ladies, you should show off your roots!

Money raised will support the Cancer Hasn't Stopped Fund, which provides critical support and resources to cancer patients during this crisis.