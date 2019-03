Hope on the slopes Friday, February 1! It will be a fun night for all with wine tasting live music and more.

Hope on the Slopes, Friday, February 1st, from 4 pm – 10 pm at Woods Valley Ski Area .

There will be a Ride-A-Thon for skiers and snowboarders plus ski tuning. There are lots to do for non-skiers too like wine tasting, raffles, music, luminaria decorating, and more! All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life .