American Cancer Society Benefit Auction Features Over 200 Items

You can help the American Cancer Society fund their mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

The American Cancer Society Benefit Auction is an online event where all proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. The funds support their patient services program.

The American Cancer Society helpline at 800-227-2345 is available 24 hours a day 365 days a year, where they provide information about all types of cancers. They match patients with the services they offer and guide them to partner agencies when they can't meet their needs.

Hope Lodges are a home away from home where cancer patients and a family member stay for free if they have to travel away from home to be treated. The American Cancer Society is the largest funder of cancer research outside of the federal government, investing over $100,000,000.00 annually.

Visit www.cancer.org to get answers to your questions and also find information about all types of cancer.

Please browse the American Cancer Society Benefit Auction online, and bids will be accepted until Monday, June 22, 2020, at 6 P.M. We have highlighted a few of our favorite items below. Still, there are almost 200 items on the auction block.

Good luck with your bidding! Bid high and bid often as all proceeds go directly to the American Cancer Society to support its patient services program.