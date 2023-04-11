‘Talk Box’ Legend Peter Frampton Announced for Central New York Concert

&#8216;Talk Box&#8217; Legend Peter Frampton Announced for Central New York Concert

Peter Frampton intends to "Show You the Way" at Turning Stone Casino! The Grammy Award-winning guitarist will take the stage on Friday, July 28th at 7:30pm, his only Upstate New York date on his newly-announced "Never Say Never Tour."

At the end of every Finale Tour show I did say, ‘Never Say Never’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible. I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. I’m so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer. Much love, Peter.

It will be Frampton's first stop in Central New York since playing the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre in Syracuse in 2019.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 14th at 10am, both in-person at the Turning Stone Casino box office, or through Ticketmaster.

PETER FRAMPTON "NEVER SAY NEVER" TOUR DATES:

Apr. 17, 2023
Nashville, TN
In Conversation: Peter Frampton With Holly Gleason
Jun. 21, 2023
Huber Heights, OH
Rose Music Center (Never Say Never Tour)
Jun. 22, 2023
Cincinnati, OH
PNC Pavilion (Never Say Never Tour)
Jun. 24, 2023
Raleigh, NC
Red Hat Amphitheater (Never Say Never Tour)
Jun. 25, 2023
Charlotte, NC
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre (Never Say Never Tour)
Jun. 27, 2023
Alpharetta, GA
AmerisBank Amphitheatre (Never Say Never Tour)
Jun. 28, 2023
St. Augustine, FL
The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre (Never Say Never Tour)
Jun. 30, 2023
Orlando, FL
Hard Rock Live Orlando (Never Say Never Tour)
Jul. 2, 2023
Clearwater, FL
The Sound At Coachman Park (Never Say Never Tour)
Jul. 3, 2023
Hollywood, FL
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Never Say Never Tour)
Jul. 13, 2023
Gilford, NH
Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion (Never Say Never Tour)
Jul. 15, 2023
Bethlehem, PA
Wind Creek Event Center (Never Say Never Tour)
Jul. 16, 2023
Atlantic City, NJ
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena (Never Say Never Tour)
Jul. 18, 2023
Boston, MA
MGM Music Hall At Fenway (Never Say Never Tour)
Jul. 20, 2023
Oxon Hill, MD
The Theater At MGM National Harbor (Never Say Never Tour)
Jul. 22, 2023
Ledyard, CT
Foxwoods Resort Casino (Never Say Never Tour)
Jul. 23, 2023
Port Chester, NY
The Capitol Theatre (Never Say Never Tour)
Jul. 25, 2023
Port Chester, NY
The Capitol Theatre (Never Say Never Tour)
Jul. 26, 2023
Huntington, NY
The Paramount (Never Say Never Tour)
Jul. 28, 2023
Verona, NY
Turning Stone Resort Casino (Never Say Never Tour)
Jul. 29, 2023
Niagara Falls, ON
Fallsview Casino Resort (Never Say Never Tour)
Aug. 10, 2023
Troutdale, OR
McMenamins Edgefield (Never Say Never Tour)
Aug. 12, 2023
Lincoln, CA
Thunder Valley Casino (Never Say Never Tour)
Aug. 13, 2023
Highland, CA
Yaamava Theater (Never Say Never Tour)
Aug. 15, 2023
San Francisco, California
The Masonic (Never Say Never Tour)
Aug. 18, 2023
Las Vegas, NV
The Pearl (Never Say Never Tour)
Aug. 19, 2023
Sandy, UT
Sandy Amphitheater (Never Say Never Tour)

