‘Talk Box’ Legend Peter Frampton Announced for Central New York Concert

Peter Frampton intends to "Show You the Way" at Turning Stone Casino! The Grammy Award-winning guitarist will take the stage on Friday, July 28th at 7:30pm, his only Upstate New York date on his newly-announced "Never Say Never Tour."

At the end of every Finale Tour show I did say, ‘Never Say Never’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible. I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard. Every note I play now has more meaning and soul. I love playing live and this fighter wants to stay in the ring for as long as he can. I’m so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer. Much love, Peter.

Peter Frampton In Concert - Las Vegas, NV Getty Images loading...

It will be Frampton's first stop in Central New York since playing the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre in Syracuse in 2019.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 14th at 10am, both in-person at the Turning Stone Casino box office, or through Ticketmaster.

PETER FRAMPTON "NEVER SAY NEVER" TOUR DATES:

