See Legends & Hall of Famers Play in Cooperstown Over Memorial Day

Central New York baseball fans have a chance to see some of their all-time favorites play a riveting exhibition game in Cooperstown this spring.

NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME PRESENTS 'EAST-WEST CLASSIC'

A slew of former stars -- including several ex-Yankees and Mets -- will converge on historic Doubleday Field on Saturday, May 25th as part of a special Memorial Day Weekend celebration of black baseball:

The greatest legends of Black baseball demonstrated their talent and desire for four decades at the annual Negro Leagues East-West All-Star Game.

The Museum will pay tribute to that legacy by hosting the Hall of Fame East-West Classic: A Tribute to the Negro Leagues All-Star Game, presented by Boeing

Tickets are $20 for First Base reserved or $18 for outfield general admission. Seats along the third baseline are currently sold out.

Gates open at 11 a.m. with a special home run contest starting at noon. First pitch is scheduled for 1pm.

The East-West Classic is replacing the Hall of Fame Classic this year. For more info, check out the official event page.

List of former players scheduled to appear:

  • CC SABATHIA (Team Captain)
  • CHRIS YOUNG (Team Captain)
  • JOSH BARFIELD
  • TIM BECKHAM
  • JOSÉ CONTRERAS
  • IAN DESMOND
  • PRINCE FIELDER
  • DEXTER FOWLER
  • DOUG GLANVILLE
  • CURTIS GRANDERSON
  • TONY GWYNN JR.
  • JERRY HAIRSTON
  • SCOTT HAIRSTON
  • LATROY HAWKINS
  • RYAN HOWARD
  • EDWIN JACKSON
  • JEREMY JEFFRESS
  • ADAM JONES
  • RUSSELL MARTIN
  • DARRELL MILLER
  • MELVIN MORA
  • DAVID PRICE
  • TONY SIPP
  • DEE STRANGE-GORDON
  • BJ UPTON
  • JUSTIN UPTON
  • DONTRELLE WILLIS

Honorary Team Members:

  • HAROLD REYNOLDS
  • MOOKIE WILSON

Negro League Legends:

  • SAM ALLEN
  • PEDRO SIERRA

