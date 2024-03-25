See Legends & Hall of Famers Play in Cooperstown Over Memorial Day
Central New York baseball fans have a chance to see some of their all-time favorites play a riveting exhibition game in Cooperstown this spring.
NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME PRESENTS 'EAST-WEST CLASSIC'
A slew of former stars -- including several ex-Yankees and Mets -- will converge on historic Doubleday Field on Saturday, May 25th as part of a special Memorial Day Weekend celebration of black baseball:
The greatest legends of Black baseball demonstrated their talent and desire for four decades at the annual Negro Leagues East-West All-Star Game.
The Museum will pay tribute to that legacy by hosting the Hall of Fame East-West Classic: A Tribute to the Negro Leagues All-Star Game, presented by Boeing
Tickets are $20 for First Base reserved or $18 for outfield general admission. Seats along the third baseline are currently sold out.
Gates open at 11 a.m. with a special home run contest starting at noon. First pitch is scheduled for 1pm.
The East-West Classic is replacing the Hall of Fame Classic this year. For more info, check out the official event page.
List of former players scheduled to appear:
- CC SABATHIA (Team Captain)
- CHRIS YOUNG (Team Captain)
- JOSH BARFIELD
- TIM BECKHAM
- JOSÉ CONTRERAS
- IAN DESMOND
- PRINCE FIELDER
- DEXTER FOWLER
- DOUG GLANVILLE
- CURTIS GRANDERSON
- TONY GWYNN JR.
- JERRY HAIRSTON
- SCOTT HAIRSTON
- LATROY HAWKINS
- RYAN HOWARD
- EDWIN JACKSON
- JEREMY JEFFRESS
- ADAM JONES
- RUSSELL MARTIN
- DARRELL MILLER
- MELVIN MORA
- DAVID PRICE
- TONY SIPP
- DEE STRANGE-GORDON
- BJ UPTON
- JUSTIN UPTON
- DONTRELLE WILLIS
Honorary Team Members:
- HAROLD REYNOLDS
- MOOKIE WILSON
Negro League Legends:
- SAM ALLEN
- PEDRO SIERRA
