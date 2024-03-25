Central New York baseball fans have a chance to see some of their all-time favorites play a riveting exhibition game in Cooperstown this spring.

NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME PRESENTS 'EAST-WEST CLASSIC'

A slew of former stars -- including several ex-Yankees and Mets -- will converge on historic Doubleday Field on Saturday, May 25th as part of a special Memorial Day Weekend celebration of black baseball:

The greatest legends of Black baseball demonstrated their talent and desire for four decades at the annual Negro Leagues East-West All-Star Game. The Museum will pay tribute to that legacy by hosting the Hall of Fame East-West Classic: A Tribute to the Negro Leagues All-Star Game, presented by Boeing

2010 Baseball Hall of Fame Preview Getty Images loading...

Tickets are $20 for First Base reserved or $18 for outfield general admission. Seats along the third baseline are currently sold out.

Gates open at 11 a.m. with a special home run contest starting at noon. First pitch is scheduled for 1pm.

The East-West Classic is replacing the Hall of Fame Classic this year. For more info, check out the official event page.

List of former players scheduled to appear:

CC SABATHIA (Team Captain)

CHRIS YOUNG (Team Captain)

JOSH BARFIELD

TIM BECKHAM

JOSÉ CONTRERAS

IAN DESMOND

PRINCE FIELDER

DEXTER FOWLER

DOUG GLANVILLE

CURTIS GRANDERSON

TONY GWYNN JR.

JERRY HAIRSTON

SCOTT HAIRSTON

LATROY HAWKINS

RYAN HOWARD

EDWIN JACKSON

JEREMY JEFFRESS

ADAM JONES

RUSSELL MARTIN

DARRELL MILLER

MELVIN MORA

DAVID PRICE

TONY SIPP

DEE STRANGE-GORDON

BJ UPTON

JUSTIN UPTON

DONTRELLE WILLIS

Honorary Team Members:

HAROLD REYNOLDS

MOOKIE WILSON

Negro League Legends:

SAM ALLEN

PEDRO SIERRA

