Comedian Tom Segura Bringing the Laughs to Turning Stone Casino

Comedian Tom Segura is set to make a stop in Central New York as part of his newly announced Come Together world tour.

The popular jokesmith will have Central New Yorkers rolling in the aisles on Friday, June 14th at Turning Stone Casino's Event Center at 8pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17th at 10am through Ticketmaster.

Known for his Netflix specials and bestselling book, Segura’s humor hits home with cleverly crafted, relatable storytelling and self-deprecating charm.

Known for his laid-back demeanor and self-deprecating stories, Segura has established himself as one of the leading voices in contemporary stand-up. Born in 1979 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Segura first gained widespread recognition with his first Netflix special, Completely Normal in 2014. Other Netflix specials Mostly Stories (2016), Disgraceful (2018), Ball Hog (2020) and Sledgehammer (2023) followed.

In addition to his specials, Segura is an accomplished podcaster, co-hosting Your Mom's House with his wife Christina Pazsitzky, and 2 Bears, 1 Cave with friend and fellow comedian Bert Kreischer.

Segura's 2022 book I'd Like to Play Alone, Please is considered one of the better comedian memoirs in recent years, with Publisher's Weekly calling it "[An] irreverent collection of personal stories... Segura’s candor is undeniably entertaining. Fans will find this a riot."

Don't miss your chance to laugh out loud with Tom Segura at Turning Stone next summer on June 14th.

