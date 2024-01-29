Heart & Cheap Trick Uniting for 2 Epic Concerts in Upstate NY
Two legendary classic rock bands are joining forces on select dates of a newly announced North American tour.
Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Heart announced its "Royal Flush" 2024 tour, which will see them perform twice in Upstate New York: Saturday, August 10 at the MVP Arena in Albany, and Sunday, August 11 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Both shows will be opened by fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. via Live Nation.
Heart, fronted by the talented Wilson sisters Nancy and Ann, are gearing up for their first tour in five years. Cheap Trick has remained active on the road, most recently performing in Upstate New York in May of 2023 at the Del Lago Resort & Casino. They will celebrate 50 years as a band in 2024.
Heart 2024 Tour Dates with Cheap Trick (unless otherwise noted)
- Apr 20 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Apr 22 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
- Apr 25 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)*
- Apr 26 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
- April 28 - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (multi-act event)**
- May 1 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center (special guest TBD)
- May 3 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort*
- May 4 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
- May 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- May 10 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- May 11 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- May 13 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
- May 15 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
- May 17 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
- May 18 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
- May 21 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- May 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
- May 24 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live*
- Jul 30 - Cleveland, OH - Progressive Field**(with Def Leppard & Journey)
- Aug 1 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
- Aug 2 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre** (with Def Leppard & Journey)
- Aug 5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park** (with Def Leppard & Journey)
- Aug 7 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
- Aug 8 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
- Aug 10 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
- Aug 11 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
- Aug 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
- Aug 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
- Aug 16 - Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater*
- Aug 18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Aug 21 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
- Aug 23 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum
- Aug 24 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center
- Aug 27 - Norfolk, VA - Scope Arena
- Aug 28 - Allentown, PA - The Great Allentown Fair*
- Sept 17 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
- Sept 20 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
- Sept 22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
*An Evening With / non-AEG event
**festival / stadium dates ON SALE NOW
Cheap Trick Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Dave Swanson
Heart Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Annie Zaleski