Heart & Cheap Trick Uniting for 2 Epic Concerts in Upstate NY

Two legendary classic rock bands are joining forces on select dates of a newly announced North American tour.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Heart announced its "Royal Flush" 2024 tour, which will see them perform twice in Upstate New York: Saturday, August 10 at the MVP Arena in Albany, and Sunday, August 11 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Both shows will be opened by fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. via Live Nation.

Heart, fronted by the talented Wilson sisters Nancy and Ann, are gearing up for their first tour in five years. Cheap Trick has remained active on the road, most recently performing in Upstate New York in May of 2023 at the Del Lago Resort & Casino. They will celebrate 50 years as a band in 2024.

Heart 2024 Tour Dates with Cheap Trick (unless otherwise noted)

Apr 20 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Apr 22 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

Apr 25 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)*

Apr 26 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

April 28 - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (multi-act event)**

May 1 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center (special guest TBD)

May 3 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort*

May 4 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

May 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 10 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

May 11 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

May 13 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

May 15 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

May 17 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

May 18 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

May 21 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

May 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

May 24 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live*

Jul 30 - Cleveland, OH - Progressive Field**(with Def Leppard & Journey)

Aug 1 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Aug 2 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre** (with Def Leppard & Journey)

Aug 5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park** (with Def Leppard & Journey)

Aug 7 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

Aug 8 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Aug 10 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

Aug 11 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Aug 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Aug 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Aug 16 - Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater*

Aug 18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug 21 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Aug 23 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

Aug 24 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center

Aug 27 - Norfolk, VA - Scope Arena

Aug 28 - Allentown, PA - The Great Allentown Fair*

Sept 17 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sept 20 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

Sept 22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

*An Evening With / non-AEG event

**festival / stadium dates ON SALE NOW

