Journey Tribute Featuring Anthrax’s Joey Belladonna Coming to CNY

A Journey tribute featuring Central New York native Joey Belladonna of Anthrax is set to take the stage in Central New York in March.

BEYOND FRONTIERS

Beyond Frontiers official Beyond Frontiers official loading...

Beyond Frontiers, the new project fronted by Belladonna will entertain audiences inside the Turning Stone Casino's Showroom on Sunday, March 24th at 7pm:

Beyond Frontiers featuring 6-time Grammy nominated Joey Belladonna promises to captivate Journey fans and music enthusiasts on Sunday, March 24 at 7pm in The Showroom! This unparalleled tribute delivers captivating vocals from Belladonna, lead singer of Anthrax, and passionate performances that “Faithfully” recreate the iconic anthems and power ballads of one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

Tickets can be purchased through Turning Stone Casino's website.

JOEY BELLADONNA

joeybelladonna.com joeybelladonna.com loading...

Belladonna, who grew up in the Upstate New York town of Oswego, is best known from his time in the legendary thrash metal band Anthrax, serving as their lead vocalist from 1984 to 1992. Anthrax shuffled their lineup in the '90s and early 2000s, but Belladonna officially rejoined in 2010 where he's contributed to the band's continued success, earning several Grammy nominations.

According to Wikipedia, Metal Forces magazine named him the top metal singer for two years in a row.

Belladonna recently popped up at a Syracuse Crunch game, kicking off the action with a powerful rendition of the National Anthem. Watch the video of his impressive performance from December 2023 here:

