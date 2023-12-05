Several Big Names in Classic Rock Performing at Popular Upstate NY Casino

A steady stream of classic rock greatness will be blasting into the del Lago Resort & Casino over the next few months. Fans of the genre will definitely have options for a night of timeless hits.

BRET MICHAELS

On Friday, December 15, Bret Michaels is set to make a return to Upstate New York with a performance at del Lago Resort & Casino. The charismatic Poison frontman will take the stage in the Vine Showroom at 8 p.m.

Michaels most recently performed in the area at the 2023 New York State Fair with a festive "Parti-Gras" concert, melding his rock show with a Mardi Gras vibe. During his performance at Chevy Court, the former Rock of Love star announced that his upcoming del Lago concert would be a special "Holiday Parti-Gras."

RICK SPRINGFIELD & RICHARD MARX

Rick Springfield and Richard Marx are set to co-headline a special acoustic performance on Saturday, January 13, 2024. "An Acoustic Evening with Rick Springfield & Richard Marx" will kick off at 8 p.m., also in the Vine Showroom.

Springfield, renowned for the 1981 hit "Jessie's Girl," has a multifaceted career as a singer and actor, while Marx, a Grammy-winning artist, is celebrated for his chart-topping songs and extensive contributions as a songwriter for various artists.

PETER FRAMPTON

Peter Frampton and his talkbox will also be headlining a performance on Saturday, March 9, 2024, as part of his "Never EVER Say Never Tour."

The Grammy-winning musician, renowned for his hits like "Show Me the Way" and "Frampton Comes Alive," will take the stage at the Vine Showroom at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event (starting Friday, Dec. 8).

ROCK TRIBUTE BANDS

In addition to the names mentioned above, del Lago Resort & Casino will also be welcoming two rock rock tribute acts:

Gold Dust Woman (Stevie Nicks Tribute) - Sunday, December 31, 2023

Thunderstruck (AC/DC Tribue) - Saturday, January 27, 2024

Tickets to all del Lago events can be purchased through their box office at 315-946-1695, or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

