Several Big Names in Classic Rock Performing at Popular Upstate NY Casino

Several Big Names in Classic Rock Performing at Popular Upstate NY Casino

Bret Michaels via Facebook Rick Springfield via Facebook Richard Marx via Facebook Peter Frampton via Facebook Canva

A steady stream of classic rock greatness will be blasting into the del Lago Resort & Casino over the next few months. Fans of the genre will definitely have options for a night of timeless hits.

BRET MICHAELS

On Friday, December 15, Bret Michaels is set to make a return to Upstate New York with a performance at del Lago Resort & Casino. The charismatic Poison frontman will take the stage in the Vine Showroom at 8 p.m.

Michaels most recently performed in the area at the 2023 New York State Fair with a festive "Parti-Gras" concert, melding his rock show with a Mardi Gras vibe. During his performance at Chevy Court, the former Rock of Love star announced that his upcoming del Lago concert would be a special "Holiday Parti-Gras."

RICK SPRINGFIELD & RICHARD MARX

Rick Springfield and Richard Marx are set to co-headline a special acoustic performance on Saturday, January 13, 2024. "An Acoustic Evening with Rick Springfield & Richard Marx" will kick off at 8 p.m., also in the Vine Showroom.

Springfield, renowned for the 1981 hit "Jessie's Girl," has a multifaceted career as a singer and actor, while Marx, a Grammy-winning artist, is celebrated for his chart-topping songs and extensive contributions as a songwriter for various artists.

PETER FRAMPTON

Peter Frampton and his talkbox will also be headlining a performance on Saturday, March 9, 2024, as part of his "Never EVER Say Never Tour."

The Grammy-winning musician, renowned for his hits like "Show Me the Way" and "Frampton Comes Alive," will take the stage at the Vine Showroom at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event (starting Friday, Dec. 8).

ROCK TRIBUTE BANDS

In addition to the names mentioned above, del Lago Resort & Casino will also be welcoming two rock rock tribute acts:

  • Gold Dust Woman (Stevie Nicks Tribute) - Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Thunderstruck (AC/DC Tribue) - Saturday, January 27, 2024

Tickets to all del Lago events can be purchased through their box office at 315-946-1695, or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

PICTURES: See Inside Bret Michaels' Lavish $5.5 Million California Vacation Home

Poison frontman and sometimes country singer Bret Michaels has just purchased a $5.5 million vacation home in California, and pictures show a spectacular getaway in an exclusive era.

Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Stadium Tour, Opening Night Photos - Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts + Classless Act

See photos from opening night of the Stadium Tour.

Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

Peter Frampton Entertains Fans Will Show In Niagara Falls

Peter Frampton treated fans to an amazing show at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino on Saturday night. 

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Filed Under: bret michaels tour, del lago resort and casino, peter frampton tour, rick springfield tour, Utica News
Categories: Concerts, Events, New York News, Rock, This And That, TSM
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR