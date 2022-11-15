Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Announced for 2023 Ithaca Concert

Central New York's 2023 concert calendar just added a formidable member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

ELVIS COSTELLO

Multi-Grammy Award winner Elvis Costello and his band The Imposters will take the stage at the State Theatre of Ithaca on February 28th. Doors open at 7 p.m. with showtime at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 18th at 10 a.m. through Eventbrite. Costello's performance is being promoted through DSP Shows.

Costello first burst onto London's pub rock scene in the latter half of the 1970s. Before becoming a full-time musician, Costello held several odd jobs, including one at a bank office and one as a computer programmer for a cosmetics company. Commenting to Rolling Stone Magazine in 1982, he said:

"I had no ambition to go into further education; I just went out and got the first job I could get. ... I got a job as a computer operator, which happened to be comparatively well paid: about 20 pounds a week. I’d just put tapes on the machines and feed cards in, line up printing machines – all the manual work the computer itself doesn’t have arms to do."

After quitting the cosmetics company, Costello released his debut album My Aim is True in 1977 to critical acclaim, after which he formed his first backing band, the Attractions.

Costello's biggest hits include "Alison", "Pump It Up", "Everyday I Write the Book" and "Veronica."

Costello is also known for his soundtrack work, contributing original songs for films like Cold Mountain, The Rugrats Movie, and The Big Lebowski.

