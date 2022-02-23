Night Ranger Rides Again at The New York State Fair

Sister Christian, oh the time has come! Night Ranger will make their long-awaited return to the great New York State Fair at Chevy Park on Monday, September 5th (Labor Day) at 1 p.m. Their performance was announced for the last day of the Fair's 2022 season.

“It’s great to have Night Ranger back. Their big rock sound is perfect for a big party on our final day. I think this will be quite a party.”

It will be the fourth time Night Ranger has rocked fans at the New York State Fair. Their last performance at the grounds was back in 2014.

Night Ranger gained massive popularity in the '80s with a series of hits. Their biggest and most well-known song is arguably the power ballad "Sister Christian," which peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1984. Other popular Night Ranger songs include "Don't Tell Me You Love Me" and "When You Close Your Eyes."

The State Fair has long been a harbinger of popular '80s hard rock bands, and it looks like this year will be no exception. The full schedule is still taking form, but we'd bet on a few more being announced in the days or weeks to come. 2021, for example, saw RATT, Blue Oyster Cult, Foreigner and REO Speedwagon take the stage at Chevy Park.

As with all concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series, admission is included with a State Fair ticket.

Keep your eyes and ears glued to 96.9 WOUR for when more classic rock acts are announced for the Fair's 2022 season.

