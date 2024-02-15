New York Man Busted at Border for Smuggling Pythons in Pants

Turns out this New York man wasn't just "happy to see you"... there really was a python in his pants.

A man from New York City was recently given a sentence of 1-year probation and a $5,000 fine for trying to smuggle three juvenile Burmese pythons across the U.S.-Canadian border.

Utica Zoo via Facebook Utica Zoo via Facebook loading...

That penalty is enough to make anyone squirm, much like his slithery stowaways.

Although the sentence was just handed out recently, the actual snaky event in question took place back in 2018, when Calvin Bautista (38) was caught with the serpents on a bus crossing back into New York state. Officers of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection found Bautista, of Queens, New York, with three snake bags in the inner thigh of his pants.

According to court documents, Bautista said he purchased the three snakes for around $2,500 at a Canadian reptile store. Importing pythons is against U.S. federal regulations, where they're considered "injurious to human beings."

In its adult form, the Burmese python is among the largest snake species on Earth, and can reach staggering lengths of over 20 feet and weigh over 200 pounds. In their native habitat, they're known as apex predators, meaning they're at the very top of the food chain.

Canva Canva loading...

If you're a New York reptile enthusiast, however, you're in luck-- REXPO is the largest single-day reptile and amphibian convention in the U.S., and it's held a few different times a year near the Rochester area. The first one of the year is in March.

10 Exotic Animals You Can Legally Have as Pets In New York Looking for an exotic pet in New York State? Here are 8 animals you can legally have. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

List of Registered Animal Abusers in Upstate New York Here is a list of people in Upstate NY charged with animal cruelty, according to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and the Albany County Sherrif's Department Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany