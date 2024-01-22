Dinosaur-Sized Reptile Expo Slithering into Upstate New York

If you prefer your animals with scales and gills over fur and feathers, REXPO -- the largest single-day reptile and amphibian convention in the U.S. -- has announced three thrilling events to round out its 2024 calendar.

All three 2024 REXPO events will be held at the ROC Dome Arena, at 2695 E. Henrietta Road in Henrietta, New York. REXPO events feature diverse animal vendors along with a huge variety of reptile care products priced below retail. It is the go-to source for enthusiasts of reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and rare mammals.

BREEDERS SYMPOSIUM #1 • SATURDAY, MARCH 30, 2024

The "breeders symposium" event will focus heavily on captive-bred species:

Fully dedicated to captive bred propagation for the pet industry combined with the latest husbandry products for your beloved reptile, amphibian, invertebrate, and rare mammals.

REXPO MEGA-CON • SATURDAY, JULY 13, 2024

REXPO's Mega-Con is like WrestleMania for reptiles. Their flagship event features over "150,000 square feet of herpetoculture." With roughly 130 different exhibitors on hand, you're almost guaranteed to find some freaky stuff. It's always a party when 1 out of 4 animals can probably kill you.

BREEDERS SYMPOSIUM #2 • SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2024

REXPO will feature a second "breeders symposium" in October... just in time for Halloween. Perhaps you can find a real-life python to take your costume to the next level.

