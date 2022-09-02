No Brass Knuckles at Borders; Ontario Woman Arrested in Massena

An Ontario woman is under arrest after police say she was carrying a weapon near a border crossing.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers were called to International Bridge Road at the Massena Point of Entry in Massena, New York on Thursday, September 1, 2022 after receiving notification about an alleged weapons incident.

Because of the location of the incident, officials from the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Customs and Border Protection agency assisted at the scene and with the investigation.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed that 44-year-old Corina A. Rudowski of Cornwall, Ontario, was carrying a set of black plastic knuckles on her person.

Rudowski was arrested and brought to the NYSP barracks in Massena for processing. She was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree and issued an appearance ticket.

Rudowski is scheduled to answer the charge in court at a later date.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the case is asked to call police. Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

