The force was strong with one of New York City's most iconic buildings.

The Empire State Buildings has been attacked by King Kong, had famous visitors, and stands an icon to this day. Now it appears to have been brought in to the world of Star Wars and George Lucas.

I can tell you, this nerd is very happy to see some of his favorite characters grace this historic skyscraper.

Hayden Christensen Lights the Empire State Building Ahead of Dynamic Light Show to Celebrate STAR WARS-Themed Takeover

Darth Vader himself, Hayden Christiansen was on hand for them to celebrate all things Star Wars. As the right hand man for the Empire, it only seemed fitting to have the apprentice there to ring in the day.

Why The Star Wars Tribute?

The Reason why the Empire State Building is paying tribute to Star Wars is because May the 4th - better known as Star Wars Day - is coming up soon. The Empire State Building will be taken over by Star Wars for the next month.

It is all part of the March to May the Fourth. Not only will you see some amazing displays on the building, but Star Wars will also be using this opportunity to show off some new products they are launching ahead of the big celebration in May.

If only you knew the power of the dark side...