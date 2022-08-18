Throw a Rock and Hit Another State from These 6 NY Border Towns

Ever since I was a kid and learned about the Maxon-Dixon line, I've been fascinated with borders. And obviously the United States is, too, because we have the Four Corners National Monument, which designates the quadripoint where Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah meet.

New York State borders 5 other states, plus Canada, so we border 6 other "territories," for lack of a better term. Which made me wonder: What are the New York towns closest to those other areas?

So without further ado, here are the towns closest to other states (plus Canada):

CHAMPLAIN, NY → BLACKPOOL, QUEBEC, CANADA • 7 min, 2.1 miles

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

You can "technically" get to Canada from Champlain, New York in less than 10 minutes (although obviously this does not take into account time spent at border patrol).

PORT JERVIS, NY → MATAMORAS, PA • 3 min, 0.8 miles

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The closest New York town to the closest Pennsylvania town is less than a mile.

SUFFERN, NY → MAHWAH, NJ • 6 min, 1.9 miles

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It takes less than 2 miles to get from New York to "New York Lite" (New Jersey).

Side note: "Mahwah," NJ? Cool that New Jersey lets infants name their towns.

MILLERTON, NY → LAKEVILLE SALISBURY, CT • 6 min, 4.0 miles

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It's a short drive from Millerton, NY to Lakeville, CT. And you get to drive by... you guessed it! A lake.

STEPHENTOWN, NY → HANCOCK, MA • 5 min, 2.8 miles

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

As New York drags its feet on recreational marijuana sales, you might be interested to know the fastest you can get to Massachusetts, where they got that s*@% down already.

HAMPTON, NY → POULTNEY, VT • 3 min, 1.3 miles

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The drive from Central New York to Vermont is a beautiful 3+ hours on some nice scenic roads, but Hampton, NY residents can get there in less than 5 minutes.

So there you have it! All the New York towns closest to borders. (I spent WAY too much time on this.)

The 9 Most Unpronounceable New York Towns Some New York towns sound like they were conjured up by Dr. Seuss.