One Animal is Perfectly Legal to Own Upstate, but Banned in NYC
It's no secret Upstate New Yorkers sometimes turn their noses down at their Big Apple counterparts. This tension stems from conventional thinking that state government favors city residents, often neglecting the concerns and needs of those residing in the upstate regions.
But in terms of favoring one area over the other, this might be one case where the opposite is true... at least in terms of animal ownership. Because there's a certain animal that's completely legal to own here in Upstate New York, but banned in all five boroughs of New York City.
SO WHAT'S THE ANIMAL IN QUESTION?
The animal in question is the very divisive ferret.
According to the American Ferret Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the welfare of ferrets:
As of 1999, ferrets are not permitted in all five boroughs of New York City per the NYC Board of Health (New York City Health Code Section 161.01)
Regardless of how you feel about the little guys, the reason behind New York City's ban is based on several key concerns, including rabies and the risk of biting children. I guess New York City figures having one rodent problem is enough.
Efforts to lift the ban have been made over the years, with ferret enthusiasts and advocates arguing that domesticated ferrets pose a minimal rabies risk and that the ban is outdated. However, the ban has remained in place, making New York City one of the few urban areas in the United States where ferret ownership is illegal.
10 Exotic Animals You Can Legally Have as Pets In New York
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found
Gallery Credit: Kristine Bellino