Saudi Illegal Caught Entering U.S. Wearing Oneida, NY Ambulance Uniform

U.S. Border Security has detained a 21-year-old migrant from Saudi Arabia who is being described as a possible terrorist by officials, was wearing a uniform from Oneida County.

The Central Oneida County Ambulance Service (COCVAC) is located on East South Street in Clinton. Thomas Meyers, the Chief of COCVAC told FOX News that the man is not affiliated with the ambulance service and the uniform was an older version of the service's uniform and is no longer what employees of the ambulance service wear currently.

The area where the man was apprehended in Yuma is described as "very easy to cross," according to officials there. It's estimated that more than 6,000 illegals entered into the United States during a 5 day period earlier this month.

