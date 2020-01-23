Neil Young Is Now a U.S. Citizen

Neil Young's dream of becoming a U.S. citizen has finally come true.

TMZ captured video of the singer-songwriter coming down an escalator outside Tom Bradley Hall at the Los Angeles Convention Center yesterday, holding his paperwork in one hand and waving a small American flag in the other. At Young's side was his wife, actress Daryl Hannah.

Young also posted an update on his website called "I'm Happy to Report I'm In!!," which includes the veteran rocker saluting in front of a table that includes a sign that reads, "Democrats Register to Vote Here." "Vote your conscience," Young, surrounded by American and Canadian flags, wrote. California's presidential primary will be held on March 3.

The artist, who was born in Canada but has lived in California since the mid-'60s, applied for dual citizenship last year -- "I’m still a Canadian, there’s nothing that can take that away from me," he said -- so he could participate in U.S. elections. But he ran into a bit of a snag.

“When I recently applied for American citizenship, I passed the test," he wrote. "It was a conversation where I was asked many questions. I answered them truthfully and passed. Recently, however, I have been told that I must do another test, due to my use of marijuana and how some people who smoke it have exhibited a problem.”

Young added that, earlier in 2019, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions put a new Policy Alert into the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services law that reads, “An applicant who is involved in certain marijuana-related activities may lack GMC (Good Moral Character) if found to have violated federal law even if such activity is not unlawful under applicable state or foreign laws.”

“I sincerely hope I have exhibited good moral character and will be able to vote my conscience on Donald J. Trump and his fellow American candidates (as-yet unnamed)," Young added.