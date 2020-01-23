Migraine sufferers, it may be harder to find relief in central New York. There's a shortage of Excedrin Migraine after a halt in production.

The pharmaceutical company that makes the medicine, GlaxoSmithKline, confirmed they have stopped making Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine, over "inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients," a spokesperson told WSYR.

A number of pharmacies and big name grocery stores like Wegmans, Tops, Walmart and Walgreens reported empty shelves with Out of Stock signs.

Excedrin also makes Tension Headache and PM Headache, which may be an alternative until the Excedrin Migraine is back in production.

As a long time migraine sufferer, Excedrin Migraine is the only medication that comes close to providing any relief. Guess it's time to stock up on Amazon to prepare for Migraineageddon and pray they'll start making the little miracles in a bottle again soon.

Here's the full statement from Kathleen Beatty, America's Head of Communications.