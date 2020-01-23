Migraine Sufferers, There’s Excedrin Migraine Shortage in Central New York
Migraine sufferers, it may be harder to find relief in central New York. There's a shortage of Excedrin Migraine after a halt in production.
The pharmaceutical company that makes the medicine, GlaxoSmithKline, confirmed they have stopped making Excedrin Extra Strength and Excedrin Migraine, over "inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients," a spokesperson told WSYR.
A number of pharmacies and big name grocery stores like Wegmans, Tops, Walmart and Walgreens reported empty shelves with Out of Stock signs.
Excedrin also makes Tension Headache and PM Headache, which may be an alternative until the Excedrin Migraine is back in production.
As a long time migraine sufferer, Excedrin Migraine is the only medication that comes close to providing any relief. Guess it's time to stock up on Amazon to prepare for Migraineageddon and pray they'll start making the little miracles in a bottle again soon.
Here's the full statement from Kathleen Beatty, America's Head of Communications.
"Patient safety and product quality are our utmost priorities at GSK. Through routine quality control and assurance measures, we discovered inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients for Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets and Geltabs and Excedrin Migraine Caplets and Geltabs. Based on the available data, GSK believes that the product, does not pose a safety risk to consumers. However, as a precautionary measure, GSK Consumer Healthcare has voluntarily implemented a discontinuation of production and distribution. We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but at this point in time cannot confirm a definite date as to when supply will resume. Other Excedrin products are available along with other pain-relieving drugs, but dosages may differ. Consumers should consult their pharmacist for the most suitable alternative product.“