Herkimer College To Bring Esports To Campus

Competitive video game playing is coming to Herkimer College in the Fall of 2020 with the college’s soft launch of its official esports athletics program.

The college has been exploring the idea of creating esports at both the club and varsity levels for the past year.

College representatives have visited several other colleges with esports teams to learn about their programs.

Herkimer plans to launch its program with a limited number of esports teams this fall and add teams in the Fall of 2021.

In an announcement to the campus community, President Cathleen McColgin said bringing esports to Herkimer College will help garner interest in Herkimer College among prospective students, as 15 states now recognize esports as a high school varsity sport.