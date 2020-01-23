You can soon hold and feed a kangaroo at a new 'Down Under' petting zoo coming to New York.

Interact with some of Australia's most unique animals at 'Niagara County Down Under,' a unique petting zoo along the Wine Trail in Niagara County. Laura Kagels, who owns 12 kangaroos hopes to be open sometimes in the spring.

"We're going to allow people right in with them to hold and feed the babies," Kagels tells WKBW.

Niagara County Down Under isn't your typical zoo with 9 to 5 hours. Kagels plans to offer private tours once she gets the proper insurance. She's also holding fundraisers for Australia after the devastating fires and will donate a portion of proceeds from admissions and the store all year long.

Get more details at Niagara County Down Under on Facebook and see the adorable kangaroos for yourself.