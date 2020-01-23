Utica Police Investigating City Stabbing On Brinckerhoff

Utica Police are investigating another act of violence in the city.

Police say units were dispatched to an address on Brinckerhoff just before 9 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a male who suffered a severe stab wound to the abdomen. He was brought to a local hospital where he underwent surgery.

Officers spoke with the people present at the residence about the circumstances surrounding the event.

The incident is still under investigation and more details will be released as they become available.