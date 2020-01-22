Player’s 5-Word Tweet Could Be Good News for NFL’s Buffalo Bills

This time of year can be both tough and hopeful for NFL players and fans who do not have a stake or rooting interest in the Super Bowl. The rabid fan base known as the Bills Mafia has their radar and hopes up regarding a certain free agent's social media page.

According to a report in NewYorkUpstate.com, fans of the NFL's Buffalo Bills took note of a tweet this week from free agent defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue. It occurred after Jacksonville Jaguars' general manager David Caldwell told Jaguars.com that a contract renewal with Ngakoue might be imminent.

As commentator and former coach Lee Corso likes to say, Not so fast. Ngakoue took to his Twitter feed Tuesday night with a simple tweet which appeared to contradict Caldwell’s statement.

Bills' star defensive end Shaq Lawson is currently a free agent. So, landing a rusher of Ngakoue's ilk (with or without Lawson) would be a significant addition to Buffalo's already stellar defensive unit. He had eight sacks last season for Jacksonville, more than any Buffalo player.

The Bills Mafia has been wooing Ngakoue for months on social media, with good reason. Here are some key factoids for Bills' fans seeking to make a good impression on Ngakoue:

He played college ball for the Maryland Terps

His favorite video game is Call of Duty

He loves to eat crabcakes

His first car was a yellow 1994 Mustang

His name is pronounced Yah-NEEK In-GOCK-way

Free agency officially begins on March 13.