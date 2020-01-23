Roger Waters Is Coming To The Capital Region July 25th

Roger Waters is returning to the Capital Region with an all new tour and an all new show July 25th at the Times Union Center. The tour is called "Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill" and is described as challenging, thought-provoking, and it continues Waters’ message of love. For the first time the show be in The Round.

“It’ll be a new show. It will be no-holds-barred. My work is to think, ‘Well, how can I make rock & roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever?’ That’s what I’ve spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself,” said Roger Waters of the upcoming tour in his September 2019 interview with Kory Grow, Rolling Stone.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Tickets for Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10:00 am ET. To purchase tickets and for additional tour information, please visit RogerWaters.com