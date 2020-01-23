FedEx Warning of Text Message Scam About Package Delivery
FedEx is warning consumers about a text scam where consumers are prompted to follow a link about their package delivery.
A new scam is making the rounds, and this one involves delivery giant FedEx. Consumers receive a text that gives them their package tracking number, and encourages them to follow a link to set delivery options. There's just one problem: they're not expecting a package from FedEx.
That link leads customers to a fraudulent website, where scammers would try to gain access to your personal information.
FedEx says millions of these texts are being sent daily. They give advice on spotting phishing emails and texts on their website.
Recognizing Phishing Scam E-mails and sms messages
Recognizing phishing scam e-mails and sms messages is key to protecting yourself against such theft and other crimes. Indicators that an e-mail or sms message might be fraudulent include:
- Unexpected requests for money in return for delivery of a package or other item, personal and/or financial information, such as your Social Security number, bank account number, or other identification.
- Links to misspelled or slightly altered Web-site addresses. For example, variations on the correct Web-site address fedex.com, such as fedx.com or fed-ex.com.
- Alarming messages and requests for immediate action, such as "Your account will be suspended within 24 hours if you don't respond" or claims that you've won the lottery or a prize.
- Spelling and grammatical errors and excessive use of exclamation points (!).