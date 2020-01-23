FedEx Warning of Text Message Scam About Package Delivery

FedEx is warning consumers about a text scam where consumers are prompted to follow a link about their package delivery.

A new scam is making the rounds, and this one involves delivery giant FedEx. Consumers receive a text that gives them their package tracking number, and encourages them to follow a link to set delivery options. There's just one problem: they're not expecting a package from FedEx.

That link leads customers to a fraudulent website, where scammers would try to gain access to your personal information.

FedEx says millions of these texts are being sent daily. They give advice on spotting phishing emails and texts on their website.

Recognizing Phishing Scam E-mails and sms messages

Recognizing phishing scam e-mails and sms messages is key to protecting yourself against such theft and other crimes. Indicators that an e-mail or sms message might be fraudulent include: