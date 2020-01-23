Ski Anywhere Anytime with Snowfeet Strap on Skis

Remember strap on roller skates? Now there's strap on skis. Called Snowfeet, they strap onto almost any boot and with much better technology than the old roller skates with a key, Check out the video.

As a guy who struggles to get both traditional skis going in the same direction, Snowfeet would appear to help alleviate those problems. Plus they're small enough to fit in a backpack so no hassle of trapping skis onto the roof of your car or renting a pair.

Snowfeet was developed by a couple of friends in the Czech Republic who used crowdfunding to launch their product line.

A combination of skis and skates, that brings the thrill of skating to the slopes. They are essentially like ice-skates

for the ski slopes! These portable ski-shoe attachments turn your winter shoes or snowboard boots into mini ski.

In the video below you can see the Snowfeet in action. It not only shows the product being used as skis and snowboards but also as cross country skies and speed skating. I'm thinking of using a pair to get across our ice-covered parking lot.

A pair start at about $149. Learn more about them at Snowfeet.com