You Could Get FREE Wings During The Super Bowl

Even though the Buffalo Bills are not in this year's Super Bowl, you will have a rooting interest in this year's big game.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Buffalo Wild Wings announced this week that if the game goes into Overtime, it will give every customer a free order of wings!

Buffalo Wild Wing chief marketing officer Seth Freeman announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Football fans love to have fun with our established connection to overtime, tweeting at us any time a game goes to extra time. That was taken to the next level last year when free wings were on the line, so we knew we had to bring this program back,"

If the game does go into Overtime, customers will be able to get their free wings on February 17th between 4-7 pm.