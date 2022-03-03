‘Master of Puppets’ Anniversary: A Look Back on Metallica’s 1986 Syracuse Show

Today marks the 36th anniversary of Metallica's seminal 1986 album, Master of Puppets. It was the third album from the iconic heavy metal group and set the band on their way to superstardom.

Master of Puppets is regarded by many as one of the best heavy metal albums of all time. It was Metallica's third studio album and was recorded over 4 months, between September and December 1985. After its release on March 3, 1986, Metallica would go on the road opening for Ozzy Osbourne as part of Ozzy's "Ultimate Sin" tour.

This tour rolled through Syracuse on April 13th, 1986. Approximately 5,600 fans were in attendance at the Onondaga War Memorial that night. The show was not a sell-out, which is absolutely bonkers to think about today.

Below is the setlist for the show that night:

METALLICA AT THE ONONDAGA WAR MEMORIAL (4-13-86):

Battery Master of Puppets For Whom the Bell Tolls Ride the Lightning Welcome Home (Sanitarium) Seek and Destroy Creeping Death Am I Evil? (ENCORE) Damage, Inc. (ENCORE)

Metallica would return to the Onondaga War Memorial (Now officially the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial) three years later in support of their 1989 album, ...And Justice for All. That would be the last time the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers would play the Salt City.

Just how important was Master of Puppets? It is the first metal album to be considered "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant" by the U.S. Library of Congress, obtaining that honor in 2016.

Sadly, it doesn't look like Metallica will return to the area anytime soon. They are, however, playing Highmark Stadium in Buffalo on August 11, 2022.

10 Facts About Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Only Superfans Would Know In so many ways, Metallica would never be the same after Master of Puppets hit the streets on March 3, 1986.

Because fans already know a lot about the record—like how the title for "Leper Messiah" was inspired by lyrics to David Bowie's "Ziggy Stardust" or that "The Thing That Should Not Be" has roots in H.P. Lovecraft's writings—we decided to dig deep into the history of Master of Puppets to pull out 10 facts that only superfans would know.

Metallica: A Photo Timeline of Their Remarkable Career