The players and coaches of the Whitestown Wolfpack PeeWee Hockey team teamed up with Mountain Side Medical in the spirit of "Giving Tuesday" to help out our local veterans.

The team gathered on Sunday November 24th at the medical supplier's offices and packed hygiene kits for the Central New York Veteran's Outreach Center in Utica.

The team was able to assemble 150 kits of hygiene supplies for the center. Way to go team!