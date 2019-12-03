No Joke: We Could Be Facing a French Fry Shortage in the US

There are certain things that bring all Americans together. I think we can agree that french fries are one of them.

No matter what side of the aisle you're on, you know you love a crispy, golden french fry. We just assume there will always be enough potatoes to make those fries, but no, that's not the case.

Crappy weather has led to a decrease in potato output in the United States and Canada. "Potato processors are rushing to buy supplies and ship them across North America in order to keep French fries on the menu after cold, wet weather damaged crops in key producers in the U.S. and Canada," reports Bloomberg.

“French fry demand has just been outstanding lately, and so supplies can’t meet the demand,” Travis Blacker, an industry-relations director with the Idaho Potato Commission told Bloomberg in a phone interview.

US potato output is estimated to drop about 6% to 2010 levels, and with Canadian crops down as well, potato prices are expected to rise. It's not just that: the potatoes are smaller, so there goes those nice long fries you get at your favorite drive-thru.

Next time you're enjoying your favorite fry, just remember to eat all of them. It's the least you can do.