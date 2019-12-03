Brindisi Launches Holiday Cards For Heroes Program

Congressman Anthony Brindisi is launching his Holiday Cards for Heroes Program, encouraging families in the 22nd Congressional District to show appreciation of Veterans with homemade holiday cards.

“Our Veterans gave everything to protect our country, and we owe them our utmost respect and gratitude,” said Brindisi. “During the holiday season, it is important that we show them we appreciate their sacrifice. Holiday cards are just one small way for us to say thank you and spread holiday cheer throughout our community.”

Cards can be dropped off at Brindisi's district offices at 430 Court Street in Utica and 49 Court Street in Binghamton.

The deadline to drop off cards is December 20th.