The FBI Warns Consumers Your New Smart TV Could Be Spying on You

Is your TV watching you? The FBI is warning US consumers that your smart TV can provide hackers with a window into your home. Your TV could be spying on you.

Even if you're not generally paranoid about the electronic devices in your home, when the FBI is telling you you need to be cautious, you should probably listen.

Smart TVs could be the very thing hackers use to break into your home.

"Beyond the risk that your TV manufacturer and app developers may be listening and watching you, that television can also be a gateway for hackers to come into your home. A bad cyber actor may not be able to access your locked-down computer directly, but it is possible that your unsecured TV can give him or her an easy way in the backdoor through your router," warns the FBI.

Your phones and computers are generally protected with passwords and double-authentication - that's not the case with your Smart TV. SO now you've got a TV with a camera and a microphone in your living room - or your bedroom. Although the FBI admits a hacker targeting your TV is rare, I shudder to think what they might see.

So what does the FBI recommend?

You're not going to believe this, but they suggest tape over the TV's camera (which you may already be doing with your computer's camera.)

They also suggest you regularly update your TVs security software.

If you wonder if your phone is listening to you, now you can wonder the same thing about your television.

