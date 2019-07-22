Here’s an Idea: Woodstock 51

This whole Woodstock 50 thing is getting ridiculous. It's on, it's off, it's in Watkins Glen, it's in the Vernon Downs raceway, it's in court. Enough already.

Last week we proposed 7 Venues That Could Host Woodstock 50. Now, with all the legal issues and the ticking clock, we're not so sure ANY venue will do. It's time for New York state to give up the ghost. The 2019 music and arts festival commemorating the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock fest in Bethel Woods is fraught with too many red flags. But we DO have a new idea that just might be THE ANSWER.

Woodstock 51. One year late is better than not at all. Isn't it?

Schedule the darn thing for next year and re-name it. Give up on 2019 and shoot for 2020. It's got a better ring to it. And Woodstock 51 would have a sarcastic vibe that might appeal to the core demo.

Here's the big punchline for Woodstock 51: Hold it at Area 51.

Capitalize on three big concepts: Woodstock itself, the year 2020, and the highly classified U.S. Air Force facility in the Nevada desert where millions were planning an alien raid--okay some were planning a real raid, others were just joking.

Anyway, the merchandising possibilities are bountiful. And here are the bands that should play:

Sum 41. The closest to 51 that came to mind. Maybe they'd even change their name for the day.

Alien Ant Farm.

Starship. A fitting farewell for Grace Slick and Mickey Thomas. "We Built This City" would bring the house down.

Walk the Moon.

30 Seconds to Mars.

Pink Floyd. You know, the whole "Dark Side of the Moon" thing.

Maroon 5. They're everywhere ELSE. Why not? Big draw.

The Police. Hey, you'll definitely need SOME form of security.

If you have any other ideas or if you're a potential sponsor, let's talk.