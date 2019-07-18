Woodstock 50 Applies For Another Permit To Hold Event In Vernon

It looks like the organizers of Woodstock 50 aren't giving up yet.

Promoters have applied for another permit to hold the 3-day music festival at Vernon Downs.

Town Attorney Vincent Rossi tells CNY Homepage.com the application was submitted Wednesday.

This is the festival’s third attempt at trying to secure a permit.

Woodstock 50 was previously denied a permit twice last week by Vernon’s codes department.

The Town Planning Board upheld the denial on Tuesday night.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says he's not surprised by their last attempt to hold the event in Vernon.

Maciol says the very serious public safety concerns he had yesterday are still the same ones he has today.

He say with only 29 days until the event, there is no practical or logistical possibility that the event could occur without significant risk to public safety.