We'll see a little bit of Hollywood in Rome as a documentary that was announced last July would be filming interviews at a popular diner.

Celia Aniskovich, a documentary producer based in New York City, on July 20, 2020, was looking for people who attended o worked the Woodstock 1999 festival. Aniskovich announced what she needed in the private group People and Places of Rome on Facebook:

...I'm currently working on a documentary about "Woodstock 99"! Our film will take a look at the landmark event through the eyes of the people that attended the event as well as the people that helped make the festival possible - from promoters to vendors, sponsors, local residents of Rome, county officials, performers, and everyone in between! If you have any memories of that weekend I'd love to chat with you!...

Covid didn't slow down the progress on the feature, and they are now back in Rome filming interviews at Eddies Paramount Diner on Friday, July 16.

Paul Buckley, the Developmental Administrator for the City of Utica, tells us part of the Woodstock '99 documentary is interviewing individuals who had their hands in bringing it to Rome...including New York State Senator Joseph Griffo, former Senator Ray Meier, among others.

Woodstock '99 was held July 22 through July 25 in 1999. Rome's estimated attendance was approximately 400,000 over the four days and attempted to copy the original Woodstock festival of 1969.

Woodstock promoters tried to bring Woodstock's 50th Anniversary to Vernon Downs Friday, August 16 through Sunday, August 18, 2019. The town denied the permits needed three times, their financial backers, and Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group backed out. In the end, the show could not go on.