Woodstock 50 Promoters File Appeal With Town Of Vernon

Promoters of Woodstock 50 have filed an appeal with the Town of Vernon to hold the 3-day music festival at Vernon Downs.

The town's Codes Enforcement officer denied a permit application earlier this week. Woodstock 50 had five days to appeal.

Town officials said the application was incomplete and was filed too late.

Vernon town codes require applications for temporary event permits to be filed at least 120 days in advance.

Woodstock 50 is scheduled to take place from August 16th through the 18th.