Vernon Planning Board Denies Woodstock 50 Appeal

An appeal to the Town of Vernon Planning Board that would allow Vernon Downs to host Woodstock 50 has been denied.

CNYHomepage.com reports that ruling reinforces a previous decision from the town's codes enforcement office to deny a permit to the racino, which sought to host the 3-day concert event to mark the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock concert.

This all developed in the last few weeks after the original plan to host Woodstock 50 at Watkins Glen International fell apart earlier this summer.

A member of the Woodstock 50 promotional group told WFXV that they planned to reapply for a permit on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, WIBX has learned that promoters are still scrambling to try and find a CNY venue that could host the event.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente issued the following statement on the Town of Vernon Planning Board’s decision on a Woodstock 50 permit:

“I’m pleased with the decision of the Town of Vernon Planning Board to uphold the town codes officer’s decision denying Woodstock 50 a permit. As I’ve said earlier, inadequate planning and a dangerously truncated timeframe made having this event in less than 30 days from today impossible and irresponsible.”