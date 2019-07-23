For The 3rd Time, It’s ‘NO’ To Woodstock 50 at Vernon Downs

Well, not everyone is happy about the decision, but for the third time in 2 weeks, the Town of Vernon has denied the Woodstock 50 application.

The attorney for the Town of Vernon has listed some key reasons why the Woodstock three-day 50th-anniversary festival is just NOT going to happen at Vernon Downs as per a WKTV report:

Too late – Application filed after the 120-day deadline



The town wasn’t sure who exactly is responsible for the application



Public health and safety concerns for an event that size



Security concerns for the perimeter of the event



Traffic and parking concerns



The event is supposed to be held from August 16 through August 18, but tickets have yet to be sold.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is still opposed to the event and says there's not enough time to ensure the safety of the public.

A statement from County Executive, Anthony J. Picente, Jr. via WIBX still rings true:

We have been asked to prepare in just days what has failed to get done in over a year of negotiations and preparations at the previous location... with such a short timeframe, the logistical hurdles to ensure the public health and safety of the concert-goers and the surrounding community could pose a significant challenge.

The Official Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival is supposed to be Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18. Is this the end of the road for Woodstock 50 altogether? Their financial backers and Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group have both backed out, and they can't find an amicable location.