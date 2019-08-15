Warning About the Version of Woodstock 50 Still Going On

Remember that huge Woodstock 50 concert planned for Watkins Glen, then Vernon Downs, then some small venue in Maryland? You know, the doomed one that was eventually cancelled? Well, there IS a festival going on this weekend in honor of the original Woodstock in 1969. And it's going on at the ORIGINAL site.

The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York IS hosting its festival, with lots of food and arts and crafts. And, um...music. Lots of it. Big names. Including some of the acts that were supposed to play at the "bigger" festival. John Fogerty, Grace Potter, Santana, the Doobie Brothers and Ringo Starr are a few of the acts playing this weekend. However, if you're planning to go, there's a few things you need to know:

New York State Police say motorists should expect unusually long traffic delays on routes 17 and 17B in Sullivan County coinciding with the 50th anniversary celebration of the Woodstock Festival, which runs from Thursday, August 15 through August 18.

Also: If you ARE going to any of the weekend shows, you must have a Bethel Woods Center travel pass for your vehicle (and the deadline for obtaining it has already passed), in addition to concert tickets to attend each day's performances and events.

For more info, go to the Bethel Woods Center site.