Woodstock 50, Vernon Downs To Hold Community Open House
Organizers of Woodstock 50 and Vernon Downs owner Jeffery Gural will be holding an open house tonight and tomorrow at Vernon Downs.
The open house is a chance for residents to meet the Woodstock team and preview a proposal for a 50th Anniversary celebration at the race track.
The event will be held tonight at 6:30 and Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 1 00 p.m. at at the Vernon Downs Casino Hotel.
Gural will be one of several speakers at a formal presentation of the Festival's comprehensive plan to the Town of Vernon on Tuesday night.
"This is an opportunity of a lifetime for Vernon Downs and the Town of Vernon to be part of history," said Gural "We have long dreamed of hosting music festivals at Vernon Downs as a way of shoring up the long-term economic viability of the operation. Woodstock 50 would be the beginning of a tremendous legacy that would help secure jobs today and for future generations."
The meeting is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Vernon Town Hall.
Applications for a permit to hold Woodstock 50 at Vernon Downs have been denied twice by the town.
The 3-day festival is scheduled for August 16th through the 18th.