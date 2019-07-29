Woodstock 50, Now A Free Benefit Concert In Maryland

Free tickets for the first 32,000 people for the Woodstock 50 Anniversary Party. We don't see a problem with that, do you?

Woodstock 50 is being billed as a free 'benefit' concert at Merriweather Post Pavillion in Columbia, Maryland. Syracuse.com says tickets and details will be released in a few days.

TMZ reports the three-day festival is now a benefit concert, encouraging attendees to donate to charitable causes.

Those who are able to snag seats are encouraged to donate to their favorite causes. [TMZ]

Tickets and details will be released in a few days, but what are the tickets for? John Fogerty, Jay Z, has quit the show and Syracuse.com says Dead & Co. featuring John Mayer and members of the Grateful Dead have dropped out as well. TMZ reports it's VERY unclear who will perform at Woodstock:

Artists who signed onto the OG 50th Anniversary event are no longer obligated to their contract ... and big names like Jay-Z and John Fogerty have already announced they've pulled the plug on their performances. [TMZ]

Is anyone going to tell Maryland the story of Woodstock 99 in Rome? Promoters say The Official Woodstock 50th Anniversary Festival will bring three days of peace, love, and music on Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 18.