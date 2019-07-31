Woodstock 50 Cancelled

Organizers of Woodstock 50 announced today that the three-day festival to celebrate its 50th Anniversary has been cancelled.

Just last week, the Merriweather Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland agreed to host the music festival August 16th through 18th.

Co-founder Michael Lang says they're saddened that a series of unforeseen setbacks has made it impossible to put on the festival they had imagined.

Woodstock 50 was planning to create a free benefit concert to raise awareness and funding for get-out-the-vote non-profit HeadCount and select organizations that combat global warming.

Lang is encouraging artists who all have been paid in full to donate 10% of their fees to HeadCount or causes of their choice.

The Town of Vernon denied an application to hold the festival at Vernon Downs three times.