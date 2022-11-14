Foreigner Farewell Tour to Rock 3 Cities in Upstate New York
One of the most enduring and successful rock bands of all time is hanging it up after almost 50 years.
Foreigner has tapped the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse as one of three Upstate New York stops in 2023. The Syracuse show is scheduled for Saturday, September 2nd.
In addition to Syracuse, Foreigner will also play the Darien Lake Amphitheater on Friday, July 28th and SPAC in Saratoga Springs on August 1st.
Foreigner will be joined by Loverboy on all three shows.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18th through Live Nation.
The lineup for the farewell tour consists of original guitarist Mick Jones and lead vocalist Kelly Hansen. It remains to be seen if original vocalist Lou Gramm -- who lives near Rochester -- will make any appearances with the band.
Foreigner was all over the radio in the '70s and '80s with such mega hits as "Hot Blooded," "Double Vision," "Juke Box Hero," "Urgent," and countless others.
FULL ITINERARY FOR FOREIGNER'S FAREWELL TOUR
(Upstate New York dates are highlighted in bold)
Thu July 6th Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sat July 8th West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sun July 9th Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue July 11th Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre
Fri July 14th Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Tue July 18th Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Wed July 19th St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Fri July 21st Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sat July 22nd Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Mon July 24th Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Tue July 25th Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
FRI JULY 28th DARIEN CENTER, NY – DARIEN LAKE AMPHITHEATER
Sat July 29th Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
TUE AUGUST 1st SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – SARATOGA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Wed August 2nd Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach
Fri August 4th Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sat August 5th Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Tue August 8th Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Wed August 9th Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Fri August 11th Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat August 12th Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Mon August 14th Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed August 16th Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri August 18th Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater
Sun August 20th Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Mon August 21st Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater
Wed August 23rd Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater
Thu August 24th Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Weds August 30th Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater
Fri September 1st Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
SAT SEPTEMBER 2nd SYRACUSE, NY – ST. JOSEPH'S HEALTH AMPHITHEATER AT LAKEVIEW
Sun September 3rd Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center