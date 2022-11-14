Foreigner Farewell Tour to Rock 3 Cities in Upstate New York

One of the most enduring and successful rock bands of all time is hanging it up after almost 50 years.

Foreigner has tapped the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse as one of three Upstate New York stops in 2023. The Syracuse show is scheduled for Saturday, September 2nd.

In addition to Syracuse, Foreigner will also play the Darien Lake Amphitheater on Friday, July 28th and SPAC in Saratoga Springs on August 1st.

Foreigner will be joined by Loverboy on all three shows.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18th through Live Nation.

The lineup for the farewell tour consists of original guitarist Mick Jones and lead vocalist Kelly Hansen. It remains to be seen if original vocalist Lou Gramm -- who lives near Rochester -- will make any appearances with the band.

Foreigner was all over the radio in the '70s and '80s with such mega hits as "Hot Blooded," "Double Vision," "Juke Box Hero," "Urgent," and countless others.

FULL ITINERARY FOR FOREIGNER'S FAREWELL TOUR

(Upstate New York dates are highlighted in bold)

Thu July 6th Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat July 8th West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun July 9th Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue July 11th Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

Fri July 14th Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Tue July 18th Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Wed July 19th St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri July 21st Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat July 22nd Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon July 24th Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Tue July 25th Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

FRI JULY 28th DARIEN CENTER, NY – DARIEN LAKE AMPHITHEATER

Sat July 29th Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

TUE AUGUST 1st SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – SARATOGA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Wed August 2nd Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach

Fri August 4th Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat August 5th Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue August 8th Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wed August 9th Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri August 11th Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat August 12th Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon August 14th Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed August 16th Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri August 18th Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater

Sun August 20th Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Mon August 21st Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

Wed August 23rd Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheater

Thu August 24th Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Weds August 30th Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater

Fri September 1st Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

SAT SEPTEMBER 2nd SYRACUSE, NY – ST. JOSEPH'S HEALTH AMPHITHEATER AT LAKEVIEW

Sun September 3rd Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

